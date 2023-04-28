Central Okanagan school trustees give themselves 7% raise

Photo: Cindy White Chair Lee-Ann Tiede's stipend will rise to $27,453 in the 2023/2024 school year.

Trustees on the Central Okanagan Board of Education are getting a significant raise, thanks to inflation.

The annual indemnity for elected board members is determined by a policy that matches any increase to the B.C. Consumer Price Index. It means that trustees will get a 7% increase for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The stipend for chair Lee-Ann Tiede will rise from $25,657 to $27,453, vice-chair Julia Fraser’s pay goes from $23,740 to $25,051, and the other trustees will be paid $24,051, up from $22,478 this school year.

Central Okanagan Teachers Association President Susan Bauhart pointed out that the new stipends are closing in on what a certified education assistant earns ($31,000).

Fraser said it’s not an unreasonable amount, noting that trustees in Abbotsford got a 24% raise last year.

Trustee Wayne Broughton said they are just following school board policy, while Trustee Amy Geistlinger argued that, unlike staff, board members don’t get benefits or a pension.