Iconic Kelowna Sails getting buffed up with a new paint job for summer

Rob Gibson

The iconic Kelowna Sails at the end of Bernard Avenue are getting a fresh coat of paint just in time for the sunshine.

Crews from Proservice Painting were sanding and buffing the sails Thursday, getting them ready for a fresh coat of paint.

"It's a really exciting project. We're really proud to be from this city and be able to sort of refresh one of the premier landmarks and monuments that exists around town," says Brock Thorvaldson, part-owner of Proservice Painting.

Thorvaldson and his brother Justin got the contract from the City of Kelowna and they plan on having the Sails buffed and looking there best by the weekend.



"We're starting with prep, we're sanding it all down cleaning all the mildew and any kind of dirt that's on it. And then we're going to do a two part epoxy. There'll be two coats on the outside," said Brock.

The crew had use a lift to get to the top of iconic statue. The whole job should take between two and three days to complete.

"We're getting ready to go for the fresh coat," Justin said Thursday afternoon. "It's an epoxy, one is for underneath the water and then one's for above."

"We're taking our time making sure that it's gonna look good for for everyone and, you know, we're just happy to get this project and showcase it to the world."