Ministry of Transportation defends spending record in Central Okanagan

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation is defending itself against claims that the province is not investing in the Central Okanagan.

Last week, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick slammed the government for the lack of significant transportation upgrades in the Central Okanagan since the NDP came to power.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the ministry said it “recognizes the importance of safe and reliable transportation networks for people in the Central Okanagan.”

“Preservation work such as road and highway resurfacing continues to be a high priority for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ensure that our roads are safe and reliable,” the statement said.

The ministry did not directly refute Letnick’s claim that it has not made capital investments in the Central Okanagan since the NDP came to power, but said it has spent $86 million in the broader Okanagan region in the past six years.

That spending went towards safety improvements like median barrier installation and intersection upgrades. The ministry said it will spend another $21.4 million in improvements and upgrades in the entire Okanagan region this fiscal year.

Looking at the Central Okanagan specifically, the province said it has spent $8.4 million on active transportation investments—things like bike lanes, sidewalks and pathways—since 2017.

“The ministry continues to work closely with local governments, Indigenous communities and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan to develop the Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy, which will inform potential improvements in the region,” the statement continued.

“As the strategy progresses, we are evaluating ways to efficiently move goods and people by enabling sustainable transportation choices throughout the Okanagan. The ministry anticipates sharing the strategy publicly later this summer after final reviews with Indigenous communities and local governments have been completed.”