Kelowna in the spotlight at international conference on immigration

Photo: Contributed Mohini Singh represented Kelowna at an international conference about the integration immigrants and other newcomers.

The Okanagan was well-represented at an international conference in Toronto focused on how to integrate immigrants and migrants into smaller cities and communities.

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, Professor Carlos Teixera from UBC Okanagan, and Leigha Horsfield from Community Futures North Okanagan rubbed shoulders with representatives from the European Union and parts of the United States.

The two-day conference at York University brought together policymakers, academic researchers, civil society organizations, and city network representatives to discuss key factors influencing local integration policymaking.

Singh notes that Kelowna is seen as quite progressive on this front.

“We do as a society help immigrants, like Hearts and Hands for Ukraine and groups that have just sprung up. It’s not a City of Kelowna responsibility, but we certainly do support every initiative that comes up,” said Singh.

“It’s a real learning experience because one realizes the importance of different groups who come here. Their demands, their needs, and how we can work together building a cohesive and harmonious community,” she adds.

The event is also a great way to expose the Okanagan to people who might have never been here before.

She notes that some of the communities represented at the conference are losing residents and having trouble attracting newcomers. They are looking to Kelowna for ideas because we are one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Canada.

“I’ve had more than half the people come to me and take my card because they want to visit Kelowna after I’ve finished (speaking).

“It really showed the Okanagan in a very, very good light,” said Singh.