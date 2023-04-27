Kelowna mom shaken after three year old finds knife at playground

Photo: Gabriella Aguiar

A Kelowna mother says her three year-old son was grazed by a large knife left at a local playground.

Gabriella Aguiar says the scary incident happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at Cameron Park on Richter Street.

Aguiar says the large knife was sitting on the playground stairs.

"It was placed perfectly. My son grazed it. He walked up holding the handle and touched it. Somebody put it there so that a kid would hurt themselves," she said.

Aguiar says she disposed of the knife.

"I didn't call the police I just picked up and threw it away. There was a sharp bin container by the bathroom for needles and stuff so I just chucked it away."

She says she is hoping to warn other parents.

"I don't have social media so I thought it should go on Castanet. A lot of people just sit on the sides and let their kids play. I watch my son and go right behind him because he is really little. If you were sitting on the side you wouldn't see the knife or your kid pick it up. It's really scary," she added.