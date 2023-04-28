Kelowna man convicted of breaking and entering in attempted air-conditioner theft

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who attempted to steal an air-conditioner from the window of a ground-floor apartment unit in 2020 was convicted of breaking and entering Thursday morning, after a judge ruled the man's hand entered the unit during the attempted theft.

Following a recent trial in Kelowna court, Justice Geoffrey Gaul convicted 31-year-old Ryan Roberts Thursday of attempting to break and enter with intent to commit an offence, stemming from a June 24, 2020 incident at an apartment building on Buckland Avenue, near downtown Kelowna.

A woman who lived in a ground-floor unit was awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of scratching. The woman testified that she saw a hand protruding through her window, resting on top of her window-mounted air conditioner.

“Frightened, and not understanding what was going on, her instincts engaged and she forcefully pounded her fist on top of the hand that was on the air-conditioning unit,” Justice Gaul said.

“She then looked out the window at the same time and saw a male just outside. He appeared to be as startled as she was and he quickly walked away.”

Police attended the apartment the next morning and a palm print was lifted from the air conditioner. The print matched that of Roberts and he was arrested and then charged the following December.

During trial, Roberts took the stand and acknowledged he was the man involved in the attempted air-conditioner theft on the night in question, but he was adamant that no part of his body ever entered the suite.

The criminal code defines “entering” with respect to the offence as: A person enters as soon as any part of his body or any part of an instrument that he uses is within any thing that is being entered.

Roberts testified he was struggling with addiction and homelessness on the night in question. He had left a local shelter at about 11 p.m. that night and had sought something to steal, so he could sell or trade it for more drugs. He had previously used crystal meth and fentanyl on the night in question and testified he was not thinking clearly.

He said he feels “psychotic” when under the influence of the drugs, and sees and hears things that are not actually there.

As a result, Justice Gaul said he did not find Roberts' testimony to be credible compared to the tenant. She testified she was absolutely certain she saw the hand inside her bedroom when she struck it with her fist.

Justice Gaul convicted Roberts of attempting to break and enter to commit the theft of the air conditioner.

Following the conviction, defence counsel Michael Patterson spoke about the efforts Roberts has recently made to abstain from using drugs and turn his life around, after he was recently released from custody on a separate matter.

“Without any court order, he checked himself into a residential treatment centre and that's where he's been since he left jail, voluntarily,” Patterson said. “They're waiting for him to take him back to that treatment centre [after Thursday's court date].”

With these efforts in mind, Patterson said he'll be asking for a conditional sentence order, which is a sentence served outside of a jail that generally involves house arrest conditions. Crown prosecutor Karla Dodds noted the Crown generally seeks jail sentences for breaking and entering convictions.

Sentencing isn't expected for several months though, as pre-sentence reports will be prepared to provide Justice Gaul with contextual information about Roberts.

Justice Gaul said the incident was quite traumatizing for the woman involved, noting her testimony at trial, but added that Roberts appeared sincerely remorseful during his own testimony.

“I saw the physical and emotional reaction of Mr. Roberts when he saw [the victim] testify, which suggests ... that he was genuinely remorseful for the impact of what he was at that point charged with,” Justice Gaul said. “Perhaps there's a way of providing peace and reassurance to [the victim] in addressing somehow a restorative justice approach, which may very well impact the nature of the sentence that the court would be called upon.”

Restorative justice involves bringing a victim and offender together to discuss the crime and the harm that was done.

“When he got involved in drugs, that's when things seemed to spiral out of control, not only losing employment but also having an impact on his family life,” Justice Gaul said. “Clearly drugs have played an important role in his behaviour and if he's taking steps to address that, that's a positive step.”

Roberts has a significant criminal record involving thefts and drug possession in Kelowna and Penticton, dating back to 2017.