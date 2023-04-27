'This is heartbreaking': Kelowna woman ID's deceased father after police release tattoo photo

Photo: Mike Lucchetta Facebook. A woman named Angelica says the image of a tattoo on an unidentified deceased person matches the one on her father.

A Kelowna woman learned her missing father had died after seeing a news article with images of his clothing and the chest tattoo of her name.

Surrey RCMP released the images on April 25 in hopes of identifying the John Doe who had been found in a wooded area in Cloverdale.

"This is my father, Mike Lucchetta (Legal name Lee Timothy Lucchetta). I am his daughter, Angelica Lucchetta,” she wrote in a comment on a Glacier Media article. “This is heartbreaking.”

Surrey RCMP say they have yet to confirm if the deceased man is indeed Lucchetta.



“I can tell you that investigators have received information which includes a possible identity of the remains; however, it has not been confirmed,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Police say the man was found on Feb. 15 near the 19100-block Fraser Highway. They do not believe there was any criminality in his death.

Both the Integrated Forensic Identification Team and BC Coroners Service were called in to investigate but were unable to identify him.

That's when police turned to the public, releasing images of the clothing he was wearing and descriptions of two distinct tattoos — one on his right shoulder that was a green and red sleeve and the name 'Angelica' in cursive on his chest.

"I am speechless as to why or how this happened and why he was found in the place that he was,” wrote Angelica. "I have a photo of him that I saved from Facebook that he had posted back in August 2022, he is wearing the exact outfit described, you can see the hat and shirt."

According to Angelica, her father had lived most of his life in Kelowna but had recently been at a treatment centre. She noted she had not heard from him since September.

A public Facebook post on her page shows images of her father proudly showing his 'Angelica' tattoo, as well as images of the clothing in the released photos.