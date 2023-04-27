Kelowna restaurants excited to launch patio season after a long winter

Cindy White

After a long, cold winter, patio season has arrived in the Central Okanagan.

Restaurants are dusting off the umbrellas and getting set for an onslaught of sun-seekers.

"We're looking forward to a warmer weekend and hopefully, that's the start of summer," says Mia Papadopoulos, general manager at Krafty Kitchen + Bar on Lawrence Avenue.

She says it was a hard winter.

"We're really looking forward to tourists coming back and locals spending more money in our restaurant. There are 1,000 to 1,500 more seats than there were last year in downtown Kelowna, so there's some more competition. We need to remind people of what we do really well," adds Papadopoulos.

Over at King Taps, one of the biggest and only waterfront patios in the city, opens today for its second Kelowna summer.

"Our staff are more excited than I am," explains general manager Chase Williams. "That's the best part. We're just ready for the summertime, ready for the sun, some vitamin D, smiles on people's faces."

He says it will be first-come, first-served on the patio to start the season, but reservations will ramp up as the weather heats up.

"There are no complaints. It's a pretty great office to be in. It makes coming to work every day lots of fun."

In West Kelowna, one of the most popular waterfront dining spots, Frind Estate Winery, will have a soft launch for its patio and picnic area Saturday and Sunday. It officially opens on May 1.