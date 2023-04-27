Driver in Kelowna crash caught on dash camera likely impaired: RCMP

Rob Gibson

Police say a crash that was caught on dash camera Tuesday on Cook Road was caused by a driver who may have been impaired.

RCMP say they were called to the crash just after 7 p.m. at the request of paramedics who were reporting a possibly impaired driver.

The driver of the truck that slammed into another parked truck was detained by officers for impaired driving while the lone passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

“We are grateful that no one else was seriously injured or killed as a result of this incident. This surely would have been a terrifying sight for witnesses and those involved," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

The driver provided breath samples at the Kelowna RCMP detachment before being released with a court appearance scheduled for a later date. Charges of Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm are expected to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, referencing file number 2023-22074.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers to authorities," Della-Paolera added.