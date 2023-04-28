Kelowna man ordered to pay $12,000 over dangerous dog bylaw offences

Photo: City of Kelowna

A Kelowna man has been ordered to pay $12,000 for failing to follow the Regional District of Central Okanagan's bylaws after his poodle was labelled a “dangerous dog.”

Charlie, a Standard Poodle, was labelled a “Dangerous Dog” by the regional district following a January 2020 incident at an outdoor field at Kelowna's Okanagan College campus. Charlie grabbed a dog named Spike by its head and shook him, fracturing the small dog's jaw and causing more than $6,000 in vet bills.

While a judge ruled in July 2021 that Charlie's owner, Ian Sisett, had “caused or permitted” Charlie to become a dangerous dog by allowing him to be off-leash, on appeal, a BC Supreme Court judge overturned the bylaw offence conviction in May 2022.

Despite the successful appeal on the offence, Charlie's "dangerous dog” status remained in place.

Under the Regional District of Central Okanagan's Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw, an owner of a dangerous dog must obtain a dog licence, keep the dog in a locked enclosure, post a sign on the property warning of the “dangerous dog” and obtain a microchip for the dog.

But following a separate incident in July 2021, when Charlie seriously injured a Yorkshire Terrier named Nahla, the RDCO charged Sisett with a number of new bylaw offences.

According to a recent BC Supreme Court decision, the Dorosh family had rented a home next to Sisett's property for a vacation from July 10-18, 2021, and they brought Nahla with them. When the family was packing up to leave, the family discovered Charlie had Nahla in his mouth and was shaking her violently. This occurred on Sisett's property, but the evidence was not clear how Nahla ended up there.

Danielle Dorosh jumped over a fence and rescued Nahla, suffering abrasions and cuts in the process. Nahla bit Dorosh in the face during the altercation as well, while Nahla suffered serious lacerations to her abdomen.

As a result of the incident, the RDCO charged Sisett with failing to obtain a dog licence, failing to keep Charlie in a locked enclosure, failing to post dangerous dog warning signs, failing to obtain a microchip and causing or permitting Charlie to be a “Nuisance Dog.”

In the February decision, BC Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tam convicted Sisett of four of the bylaw offences, but he ruled Sisett did not “cause or permit” Charlie to become a “nuisance dog,” as alleged by the RDCO.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Sisett actively participated in encouraging this behaviour, or that he knew Charlie had such a propensity and did nothing about it,” Justice Tam wrote in his decision.

Sisett maintained through the proceedings that Charlie does not pose a threat to the public. But Justice Tam noted during sentencing last month that Sisett's “wilful non-compliance” with the bylaws resulted in significant harm to both Nahla and Danielle Dorosh.

“It became clear throughout these proceedings, that Mr. Sisett fundamentally disagrees with the bylaw, or the conclusion reached by so many that Charlie is a dangerous dog,” Justice Tam said.

“He offers no valid excuse for not microchipping him or putting up a sign. He also disagrees that Charlie should be kept in the required enclosure. In light of Mr. Sisett’s views, the sentence imposed must have some effect in terms of dissuading Mr. Sisett from recommitting or continuing these offences. The fine cannot be so nominal as to simply amount to a fee for ignoring the Bylaw.”

While the RDCO had sought a total fine of $6,700 for the four infractions, Justice Tam issued $4,000 in fines. But on top of that, he ordered Sisett pay $7,000 in the RDCO's legal fees, in addition to a $1,000 restitution order to Danielle Dorosh for the injuries she and Nahla suffered.

While Justice Tam agreed Charlie is a dangerous dog, he previously “declined to entertain” an application to kill Charlie.

In addition to the fines, Justice Tam ordered Sisett retain a dog licence, build a new locked enclosure for Charlie that passes an RDCO inspection, post a dangerous dog sign on his property and implant a microchip in Charlie.