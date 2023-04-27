Kelowna mayor to head up new city crime reduction task force

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will head a new city task force looking at ways to reduce crime.

Citing crime and safety as one of Kelowna city council’s top priorities, the city is forming a task force on crime reduction that Mayor Tom Dyas will head up.

The task force, expected to be endorsed by council at its meeting on Monday, will be made up of between nine and 11 members who have what the city describes as relevant expertise and represent a number of different sectors of the community.

The task force will make recommendations to council.

“Addressing crime and safety is one of council’s priorities, and one of the actions to advance this priority is to establish a safety task force with stakeholders,” says a report from city manager Doug Gilchrist. “The Community Task Force on Crime Reduction will provide recommendations to council on community-driven initiatives to reduce crime in Kelowna.”

Gilchrist says the task force will:

Review relevant existing programs and services locally and in other relevant jurisdictions

Listen to the community and identify positive actions underway, gaps, challenges and issues

Report back to council with a summary of what it learned through the community review process

Develop “actionable” recommendations related to crime and a sense of safety in the community, drawing from the experiences of members of the task force.

It will also consider initiatives and advocacy currently underway in the city, such as the Community Safety Plan, the Guns and Gang Reduction initiative, ongoing criminal justice reform advocacy and the Block Connector program, as well as short-term and medium-term enforcement and crime prevention initiatives and partnerships to help reduce crime.

In addition to Dyas, one city councillor, yet to be named, will also sit on the task force. Other members will include one member with legal expertise, three to five “subject matter” experts, one member at large, one member from the social services sector and one member from the indigenous community

The task force’s initial term will be for 12 months, with the ability to extend that. It will report to council quarterly.