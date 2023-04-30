UBC medical students organize 'Papapalooza' cervical cancer screening event

Photo: UBC

UBC medical students are organizing an event to allow people who may face barriers to health care to register for a pap test at a local medical clinic.

Caught early, cervical cancer can be curable for most patients, and that's why pap tests are an important part of health care today, with recommendations for people with a cervix between the ages of 25-69 to be tested every three years.

According to Anna Sarafis, a second-year student at UBCO, pap tests help to identify abnormal and possibly cancerous cells in the cervix, and undergoing regular screening can decrease the risk of cervical answer by up to 70 per cent.

“Patients face long wait times, may be limited in accessing a family physician, or may feel uncomfortable accessing the test from their current health care provider,” said Sarafis.

A cervical cancer screening event called 'The Papapalooza' was developed in 2020 by Dr. Christine Layton and Dr. Kristi Kyle in Nanaimo as a way to offer Pap testing for individuals who experienced barriers to access during the pandemic.

The Canadian Federation of Medical Students has provided a grant for UBC medical students Anika Brown and Alisha Hussey to expand the model across the province.

On May 27, the Southern Medical Program students will link up with Dr. Roxanne Conde, Dr. Joanna Bielby and Dr. Donna Sorensen to host the Okanagan's first Papapalooza event at Lake Country's Turtle Bay Medical Clinic from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to provide about 100 Pap tests for people who otherwise face significant barriers in accessing this health care service. We want to provide a safe and comfortable environment for anyone to participate in this life-saving cervical cancer screening," added Sarafis.

The clinic is located at 802-11850 Oceola Road.

Interested participants are requested to complete an online form here.