FortisBC Kelowna osprey camera now live

A pair of ospreys has taken up residence at the FortisBC nesting platform along Benvoulin Road, and the osprey camera has been activated for the season.

The platform is part of FortisBC’s Osprey Nest Management Program. When the birds build nests on live power poles, it can be dangerous for them and often causes power outages or fires.

The management program aims to prevent this. When an osprey is spotted trying to build a nest near a power pole, crews will place a construction cone on top of the pole to discourage the bird’s efforts.

If ospreys manage to build a nest on a live line, FortisBC removes the nest and moves it to an alternate pole with a suitable nesting platform. The company says it has installed more than 20 nesting platforms throughout its service area.

The Osprey Nest Management Program is part of the power provider’s overall environmental protection plans which work to protect wildlife habitat, local fish, native plants, invasive weeds and other environmental concerns.

The Kelowna osprey camera has been in place since 2014.

You can watch the nesting couple in real time here.