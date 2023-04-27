Kelowna city staff want all municipal boat launch users to pay a fee

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's Water Street boat launch.

The City of Kelowna wants all users of its three boat launches to pay a user fee.

According to city staff, the fee it introduced in 2022 for commercial use of the launches generated more money than expected and reduced congestion. But the revenue raised was still well below the total cost associated with operating the boat launches, which includes the costs for dredging at the Cook Road launch.

A city staff report going to city council on Monday says $140,000 in revenue was generated to offset operation costs last year, but that is not expected to increase substantially this year.

The city said before it introduced the commercial launch fee that it expected to raise about $120,000 in the program’s first year.

The total cost of operating the launches at Water Street, Sutherland Bay and Cook Road was $365,000, according to staff.

“The implementation of an all-user-pay cost recovery system in 2024 and beyond will see this important amenity entirely self-funded, with minimal reliance on taxation,” says the report.

Calling the inaugural season of the commercial licensing program “highly successful,” city staff says it alleviated commercial demand for limited launching capacity at the Cook Road and Water Street launches while generating non-taxation revenue, the majority of which will be re-invested to improve the city’s boating facility infrastructure going forward.

For this year, staff is recommending additional enforcement and monitoring at the launches to maximize compliance and plans to expand the user fee to non-commercial boat operators to have the launches fully funded by user fees in future years.

The report says the user fee could be expanded to all users as early as the 2024 boating season.

Revenue raised by the fee would go into a municipal boating facilities fund to pay for ongoing operation and maintenance of the launches.

For 2023, staff identified the replacement of the Water Street launch as the top priority of the funds, with a budget having been allocated and approved for that purpose.

An application is currently underway to receive provincial approval for the project and the city is preparing to issue a request for proposals for completion of the work. The city wants the replacement project completed by this fall.

The report did not say how non-commercial users would be required to pay. Commercial users now pay about $2,000 per year for each boat they operate.