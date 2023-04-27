Vehicle was driving erratically before hitting Kelowna homeless woman, say police

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 2:34 p.m.

Police say an SUV that hit a pedestrian at Enterprise Way at Leckie Road on Thursday morning was driving erratically before the crash.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman of no fixed address, is in serious condition with life threatening injuries.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section have taken conduct of the investigation and are being assisted by the Southeast District Collision and Analysis Reconstructionist Unit along with BC Highway Patrol to further this investigation” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

Police are refusing to say whether the vehicle involved stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has dash cam video footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional detachment at 250-762-3330 and reference file number 2023-22339.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

The intersection of Enterprise Way at Leckie Rd has now been reopened.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

A car dealership along Enterprise Way and Leckie Road confirms the intersection is now open.

"We just went out to go check it out and it looks to be fully reopened," the employee said.

The Kelowna RCMP have yet to confirm that police have left the scene.

The victim's injuries remain unknown at this time.

UPDATE: 10:16 a.m.

Police now say the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road will be closed most of the day.

RCMP have added that it was a homeless woman who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

Police were called to incident at 3 a.m.

"One person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP have brought in a collision analyst to reconstruct the scene.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP remains on the scene of a serious collision that appears to involve a pedestrian pushing shopping carts across Enterprise Way.

Mounties at the scene said they believe Enterprise Way should re-open before 10 a.m.

Until then, police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Rd. while they investigate what they are calling "a serious motor vehicle collision investigation."

"RCMP are asking for the public’s cooperation and patience during this time and recommend using alternate routes. There are no concerns for the safety of our citizens and an update will be issued as information becomes available," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della Paolera.

The collision is believed to have occurred sometime overnight between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The injured person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 8:27 a.m.

Police are on scene at Enterprise Way and Leckie Road in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Police tape is up and the RCMP have Enterprise blocked off from traffic behind the Home Depot across from the BMW mini auto dealer.

It appears that a person pushing a shopping cart across the street has been struck by a moving vehicle.

The person who was struck by the vehicle has been transported to hospital and is in serious condition.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.