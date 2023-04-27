Homeless woman struck by vehicle, road to be closed for most of day

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 10:16 a.m.

Police now say the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road will be closed most of the day.

RCMP have added that it was a homeless woman who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

Police were called to incident at 3 a.m.

"One person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP have brought in a collision analyst to reconstruct the scene.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP remains on the scene of a serious collision that appears to involve a pedestrian pushing shopping carts across Enterprise Way.

Mounties at the scene said they believe Enterprise Way should re-open before 10 a.m.

Until then, police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Rd. while they investigate what they are calling "a serious motor vehicle collision investigation."

"RCMP are asking for the public’s cooperation and patience during this time and recommend using alternate routes. There are no concerns for the safety of our citizens and an update will be issued as information becomes available," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della Paolera.

The collision is believed to have occurred sometime overnight between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The injured person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

ORIGINAL 8:27 a.m.

Police are on scene at Enterprise Way and Leckie Road in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Police tape is up and the RCMP have Enterprise blocked off from traffic behind the Home Depot across from the BMW mini auto dealer.

It appears that a person pushing a shopping cart across the street has been struck by a moving vehicle.

The person who was struck by the vehicle has been transported to hospital and is in serious condition.

