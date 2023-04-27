Trailer goes up in flames off Asher Road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Fire crews have doused a trailer fire in the Rutland district of Kelowna.

A travel trailer type RV went up in flames Thursday morning off Asher Road, dangerously close to homes.

The fire sent smoke towering over the neighbourhood about 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters are still on scene, and the cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue any statement on the incident.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available.