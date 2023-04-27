Temperature could top 20 C for the first time this year

Photo: Mike Penninga

It was close, but not quite.

The temperature reached 19.5 C in Kelowna on Wednesday, just missing out on the first 20-degree day of the year.

We could reach the elusive mark today and almost certainly on the weekend. Thursday's forecast high is 20 C.

“It will keep warming up even further. Up to 23 C on Friday and then 27 C for Saturday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson “A 20-degree day is in sight.”

He says a ridge of high pressure is building right through the province of B.C. “And it looks like it’s going to be quite a strong ridge. So, that will bring in quite warm air for, basically, the entire province,” he adds.

Dickinson says the ridge of high pressure will start to break down a bit Sunday afternoon. There could be a slight chance of showers. Still, daytime highs should be in the low 20s for early next week.

This has been another chilly month, following temperatures in March that were about one degree below normal in Kelowna.

“April, on average, is 15.5 C. We are about a solid 1.5 degrees cooler than normal,” said Dickinson.