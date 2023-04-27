Okanagan Chateau residents, including 100 year old, help clean up streets

Photo: Rachel Shelley Okanagan Chateau residents help clean Kelowna streets

A group of residents at the Okanagan Chateau Retirement Residence in Kelowna got together to celebrate Earth Day last weekend weekend by doing a little outdoor cleaning.

"I just wanted to give the residents at the Okanagan Chateau a big shout-out for getting outside this afternoon and assisting us in cleaning up some garbage off the streets/sidewalks in celebration of Earth Day," said Rachel Shelley with the Okanagan Chateau.

A group of residents, including Millie Borchert who turned 100 years young in January, helped with the cleanup along Benvoulin Road and in the parking lot around the Circle K along Springfield Ave.

"We went out with gloves and bags and walked down Benvoulin court, to Springfield and around the block to pick up garbage. In that short distance we managed to fill three garbage bags," says Shelley.