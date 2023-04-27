Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick announces fourth term will be his last

Photo: Contributed

Four-term Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial vote.

Letnick, a popular political figure in the Central Okanagan whose public elected service extends a quarter century into municipal politics prior to his provincial election, says his focus will remain on the job at hand until the next election, scheduled for 2024.

"With the recent passage of the new changes to B.C.'s electoral boundaries, today I'm announcing that I will not be running in the 2024 provincial election," Letnick said in a press release.



“With the addition of a fourth Kelowna riding, I believe this is a good time to encourage new people to step forward and compete for the challenge and privilege of representing Kelowna and Lake Country voters in the B.C. legislature.



"Until the next election, I will continue to work hard to fulfill the campaign commitments I made in 2020, and I will be available to provide advice to all BC United candidates."

Kelowna will now be represented by four ridings – Kelowna Mission, the renamed and expanded Kelowna-Lake-Country-Coldstream, renamed West Kelowna-Peachland (formerly Kelowna West), and the new Kelowna Central.

"I'm making the announcement now hoping that potential nominees take the opportunity to look at running," Letnick told Castanet.

Letnick, BC United's critic for children and families and the longest-serving former BC Liberal MLA in the Interior, says he's "very supportive" of Leader Kevin Falcon and "will do everything I can to help him be the next premier."

"It's been a good time," he said. "Fifteen years when this term is over ... it's amazing how quickly time has gone by."

Letnick added: "It has been my privilege to serve," and he plans to continue serving the community in other capacities, including his non-profit housing society, which is working to develop entry-level 'lease to own' homes with a daycare in Kelowna.

"Together, we have accomplished a lot, but there is much work to be done."

As for what comes after his term expires, Letnick said: "My wife has been very patient with me."

But he won't rest for long.

"Really, I can't sit on my hands too long," he said.

Highlights of Letnick's career include serving as Minister of Agriculture, during which time he brought in a $9.4-million replant program for fruit growers, expanded the BuyBC program and improved marketing of B.C. agricultural products overseas.

With a special interest in health care and healthy living, he successfully advocated for $8.4 million to help buy and prepare the Okanagan Rail Trail, and $370 million for the Cardiac Surgical Centre at Kelowna General Hospital.

Other highlights during his tenure include major expansions at UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College, upgrading Highway 97 to six lanes through Kelowna, and the building of the new highway between Winfield and Oyama.

"Thank you to my constituents for their ongoing support until the end of my mandate. I wish all the potential candidates good luck," Letnick concluded.