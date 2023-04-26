Okanagan College students take part in model NATO

Photo: Okanagan College The OC student delegation at Carleton Model NATO.

A group of Okanagan College students recently got to play wargames with some of the world's top military minds at Carleton University in Ottawa.

The team of OC students—Peraro de Sousa, Alexander Riches, Charles Jones and Foion Meeks along with professor Rosalind Warner—spent the day simulating NATO decisions and taking part in model NATO.

The delegation had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers talking about Canada's role in world events and looking at issues like energy, partnerships, and security challenges faced by NATO countries.

“Model NATO was a great learning experience, I met incredible students from OC and universities in Canada, and now I understand better how NATO works and its role in current politics,” Peraro de Sousa says.

The military committee made up of the Chiefs of Defense of all NATO member countries, discussed issues related to NATO's defense and security, including security measures in the North, challenges of cybersecurity, and security along NATO's Eastern Flank. They also engaged in "wargaming" using a variety of scenarios and crisis challenges.

The OC students were tasked with representing Spain and the United Kingdom, were excited to participate in the event and learn more about NATO's decision-making process.

Professor Rosalind Warner thanked the Government of Canada’s Canadian Defence and Security Network MINDs Collaborative Network Research Grant for making the event possible and funding the OC delegation's trip.

Warner says the OC students were professional and well prepared, "the event was enriching and provided a valuable real-world experience that can be applied to their academic and professional pursuits."