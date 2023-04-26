Regional District of Central Okanagan names new chief administrative officer

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. Sally Ginter has been named the new Chief Administrative Officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has found a successor to retiring chief administrative officer Brian Reardon.

The regional board has approved the appointment of Sally Ginter as CAO, the local government's top position.

“With the help of our recruitment committee, we have identified that Ms. Ginter will work to foster strong relationships and will build a strong foundation of inclusivity and resiliency in the region and beyond,” said board chair Loyal Wooldridge.

“Ms. Ginter has shown us that she is a high performer with immense capacity to collaborate creatively and lead with integrity which are key in good governance. The board of directors is looking forward to supporting Ms. Ginter as she advances the priorities of the region.”

Reardon announced in January that he planned to retire on July 1, after a decade in the CAO role and 35 years in local government. He was recognized by the Local Government Managers Association with a long service and President’s awards.

Ginter holds a Master of Business Administration degree and has executive leadership experience in private industry and the non-profit sector. She comes to the RDCO from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, where she was chief executive officer. She also previously worked for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Toronto.

“I am looking forward to the positive relationships and collaborative initiatives that are ahead, and I am grateful for the privilege to serve the RDCO communities,” she said of her new role.

Ginter will join the Regional District on July 4.