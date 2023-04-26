Dash camera captures crash into parked vehicle in Kelowna

Contributed

A Kelowna driver captured a crash on his dash camera Tuesday evening.

The video shows a truck travelling on Cook Road at 7 p.m., towards the sun as it is low in the sky.

The pickup then crashes into another truck parked at the side of the road.

"The driver was pinned in the truck by the airbag, while the passenger rolled out onto the ground in obvious pain. Looks like they got blinded by the sun," said the driver who submitted the dash camera video.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details on the collision. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.