Crash snaps utility pole in half on Glenmore Road

Photo: Contributed Glenmore Rd. near Snowsell St.

Glenmore Road is down to single-lane traffic after a crash took out a utility pole near Snowsell Street North.

Traffic is backed up in both directions and emergency crews are on the scene directing traffic and getting ready to repair the damage caused to the pole.

An eyewitness tells Castanet the incident happened just after noon. Long black skid marks are clearly visible on the roadway. The power pole is snapped in half and utility crews are at the scene.

There are no reported power outages in the area.

Northbound traffic is backed up but vehicles are still getting through the area.

The vehicle involved in the collision has been removed from the scene there is no word on the extent of any injuries.