City accelerates planning for new performing arts centre

Photo: City of Kelowna The city wants to replace the aging Kelowna Community Theatre with a larger new performing arts centre.

A group pushing for the construction of a new performing art centre in Kelowna says it is delighted city council has committed to accelerating the project.

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) say in a news release setting aside $1 million to work with consultants and the broader community on the project to establish parameters is good news.

“We are incredibly pleased that the city is now taking concrete steps to further this vital project for our community,” said CN-PAC president Myles Bruckal. “A larger, more modern venue in the heart of Kelowna’s Cultural District will be an enormous boon for our dynamic young city and the entire region.”

In reviewing the city’s 10-year capital plan earlier this week, council was told by staff if the $1 million recommended was included in the capital plan, work with consultants and the community could be done to develop a schematic design to enable residents to visualize a new performing arts venue. That, in turn, would further rally public support and attract major donors and funding partners.

Both staff and city councillors said partnerships will be key to making the project a reality.

“I don’t see a lot of what we are going to do (in the 10-year capital plan) being available without a lot of partnerships,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.

Mayor Tom Dyas agreed but said a new performing arts centre could be an “extremely iconic” building for the community and expressed support for a task force of councillors, experts and other community members, to help guide the project.

The director of partnerships and investments, Derek Edstrom, told council the aim is to have a “shovel ready” project when partnerships and government grants are sought.

City manager Doug Gilchrist added the timing and the final cost of the project will depend on those partnerships and it will be as important to show how the project will be paid for as it is to show what the building would look like.

“We are so gratified by the sincerity and commitment demonstrated by this new council,” Bruckal said. “By moving so quickly and decisively, the mayor and councillors have shown that they share our vision for the creation of an inviting, inspiring and contemporary performing arts centre for future generations.”

The city has long eyed a replacement for the aging Kelowna Community Theatre, which is located at the corner of Water Street and Doyle Avenue downtown. A replacement centre would be built on the site of the existing theatre, a building that is more than 60 years old.

The latest city’s capital plan includes a proposed 1,200-seat theatre within the new performing arts complex, with amenities to meet the needs of audiences and performers better, including modern technology, more spacious lobbies, better acoustics and amenities.

Council was told the age and size of the existing theatre currently limits its ability to host some shows, performances and events.