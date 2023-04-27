Kelowna family could be out of home for up to a year after semi crash

Madison Erhardt

Samer Shehadeh says his family could be out of their home for a year.

The Shehadeh family was forced from their home on April 11 when a semi truck crashed into their home at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. However, damage to the home is massive.

Engineers assessed the home on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the structure is in pretty bad shape. They have to shore it up and do some supporting around the building before they can pull out the truck so they are looking at within two weeks to have the truck pulled out."

The Shehadehs are currently living in an Airbnb and have not been allowed to go back home and grab any belongings. At least one other family is also impacted.

"Then they have to make a safety plan so that people can enter the house, and then we can hopefully get access to our compound."

Samer says he was told by insurance adjusters that he likely won't be back living in his home for eight to 12 months.

"It's not as straightforward as one would think."

The family says they have been concerned about the safety of the corner of their home for quite some time.

Samer captured video of a high-speed crash at the corner on October 31, 2021.

Another crash was also reported to RCMP and Castanet by Samer in the same spot on November 29, 2021.

"It's stressful for the kids, it's stressful for my wife and mother-in-law. Not having a place to call home is not easy."

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover costs the family will incur while waiting to get back into their home.