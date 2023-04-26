Kelowna wants your feedback on city parks master plan

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is inviting residents to give their thoughts on the future development of Kelowna’s parks now and for the future.

The city is creating a parks master plan they will use to guide the expansion, development, and operations of its parks system as the city grows.

“Creating a comprehensive master plan to guide the expansion, development, and operations of our parks system is an important step in offering public spaces for all ages and abilities as the city grows over the next 40 years,” says Stefan Johansson, parks and landscape planner.

“We are committed to creating a vibrant parks system that meets the needs of our community and we invite residents to participate to help inform the development of phase 2 of our master plan, which will help guide decisions on park development, connectivity, and stewardship within our five urban centres.”

There are multiple ways for people to get engaged, including a survey, mapping tool, drop-in open house, and six neighbourhood information sessions being held between May 11 to May 14 and one on May 18.

The information sessions are neighbourhood focused, and the open house will look at the parks system city-wide.

The sessions will be come-and-go, with the opportunity to talk to staff, add feedback to maps, and learn more about the project.

"Everyone is encouraged to participate in this important conversation about how to make sure Kelowna's parks are accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all who use them," says Johansson.

More information is here.