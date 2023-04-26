Kelowna Maple Fest taking over Stuart Park on Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Maple Fest is taking place this week and will be closing Water Street on Saturday.

French Cultural Centre's Maple Fest at Stuart Park will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring food, activities, entertainment and french culture.

The event will see Water Street closed from Doyle Avenue to the Queensway roundabout from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

"Every year, the Kelowna MapleFest is a big celebration with music, traditional food, artistic workshops, and entertainment for everybody," says the MapleFest's website.

The festival runs in Kelowna from April 27 to 30.

The event Saturday in Stuart Park is free and the public is invited.