Many health needs unmet in Kelowna supportive housing: study

The healthcare needs of many residents living in Kelowna supportive housing projects are not being properly addressed, according to a new study.

The study, published in the May 2023 edition of the BC Medical Journal, is anchored by interviews with 42 tenants and 30 staff members at three housing sites in the city.

It found that 72 per cent of tenants had unmet health needs, with those with developmental disabilities experiencing the highest rates.

Chronic disease, psychiatric and mental health and substance use disorder were the most common self reported health concerns.

In interviews with researchers, some tenants raised concerns about the amount of drug and alcohol use at supportive housing sites. Many tenants said they started using substances once they were housed, in close proximity to other users and open substance use.

“In all honesty, I never smoked [meth] before I moved here. What’s the saying, if you sit in the barbershop long enough, eventually you’re going to get a haircut,” one tenant said.

The study found that both staff and tenants spoke of challenges in preventing individuals from starting drug use and supporting those who are trying to stay clean while in supportive housing.

“Wet houses and harm reduction. I understand the need for it, but it frustrates me. What I see is a very narrow group of people that I know and have worked with, [and] I don’t know anyone that comes out the other end clean or sober from that scenario. It’s frustrating,” said a response included in the study.

There is a need for second stage housing where tenants are actively trying to re-enter the workforce, researchers heard.

Other issues raised in the study include a lack of awareness for the various services available to tenants, stigma and discrimination when accessing care and shortfalls the healthcare system has when dealing with multiple concurrent conditions.

Danielle Cameron, Interior Health executive director of clinical operations for the Central Okanagan, called the study “a really important body of work.”

She said the study reinforces the need for a range of supportive housing options, something that has already expanded in Kelowna since the study was done in 2021.

Some facilities, like Ellis Place, now have Interior Health staff in the building everyday, making it easier to connect them to healthcare, Cameron said.

Speaking to the issue of substance use inside supportive housing projects, she said Kelowna is building out that range of options with varying levels of support and approaches to substance use.

But the desire for tenants for a “second stage” of housing and help getting them out of the system and into the workforce is challenged by broader economic forces.

“I can confidently say that we don't have enough affordable and/or supportive housing in town,” Cameron said, when asked what the solution would be.

“It would be both increasing options as well as increasing the numbers — recognizing that market housing for most of the population that are currently supported in a supportive housing environment is completely out of reach from an economic perspective.”

“And that’s a housing conversation,” she added.