Kelowna's restaurants battle it slo-pitch style for BGC Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Kevin McBurnie (L), Ayla Buckberry (R)

A number of Kelowna’s bars and restaurants are gearing up for a day of friendly competition to support BGC Okanagan.

The Battle of the Bars Slo-Pitch Tournament takes place Saturday at the Mission Recreation Park softball complex, organized by Kevin McBurnie and Ayla Buckberry, employees of Cactus Club and King Taps, respectively.

"We've gathered together some of Kelowna's major restaurants, King Taps, Cactus Club, Central and we still have a couple other people that we're waiting to hear back from, but we have four or five major players that coming," says McBurnie.

The pair hope to raise $5,000 for the cause, "we'll have a beer garden and the Kelowna Fire Department will be there as well," she added.

The tournament is open to teams from local bars and restaurants, with a minimum team donation of $300.

There are still a few spots available for teams to register by emailing [email protected].

The public is also welcome to cheer on their favourite team, with donations going to support BGC Okanagan's Downtown Youth Centre.

BGC Okanagan's Downtown Youth Centre provides programs and services to help young people realize positive outcomes in academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, and leadership.