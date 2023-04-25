Small Shop Saturday returns to downtown Kelowna

Photo: Castanet file photo

Small Shop Saturday is back.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has announced the return of Small Shop Saturday for the weekend of April 29, with over 50 downtown Kelowna businesses set to participate in the one-day event.

Small Shop Saturday will feature one-day specials, product demonstrations, in-store events and promotions with some businesses hosting pop-up shops for artists, artisans, crafters and market-style vendors.

While Small Shop Saturday includes sales and special offers, the focus of the event is truly on how much small businesses contribute to the regional economy.

Through this event, people are supporting locally owned businesses to help fight inflation, keep dollars and jobs in the Okanagan community, and add to the vibrancy of downtown Kelowna.

Visitors to Downtown Kelowna for Small Shop can play the Small Shop Hero Contest for their chance to win a prize package. Small Shop "Hero Cards" can be picked up anytime now through Saturday at all participating businesses.

Players in the contest must collect three stickers from participating businesses before entering their completed Hero Card at one of the four entry locations.

One winner will be chosen and will be announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

For a complete list of participating Downtown Kelowna businesses or for more information, please visit here.