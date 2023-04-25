Last chance for coffee with a cop in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet file photo

Have you ever had the chance to sit down and talk with a police officer over coffee?

The Kelowna RCMP will be at the downtown Kelowna Regional Library on April 27 as a part of their Coffee with a Cop series, where police give the public the chance to ask any questions they may have and to try and eliminate any stigma around the RCMP and their relationship with the community.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the Kelowna detachment has been pleasantly surprised with the amount of questions members of the public have been asking this month.

The event Thursday is the last in the series that has been running over the past few weeks.

“We live here too and with so much going on in our city, it’s been great to hear the public taking a vested interest in community safety by sitting down with our officers, sharing their ideas and asking questions," said Della-Paolera.

Residents are invited to stop into the library for a coffee on Thursday morning between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to ask any local policing question that is affecting them or their neighbourhood.

The RCMP say this is also an opportunity for anyone with an interest in policing to ask what it takes to join the force. There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer.