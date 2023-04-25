Kelowna dog found chained to wall in freezing conditions now thriving

Photo: BC SPCA

A pregnant Australian shepherd that was chained to a wall in a Kelowna basement with no heating or insulation is now thriving.

“This poor mom was in an area of the basement that had been separated by plywood and fencing,” said BC SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever.

She was rescued and taken to the vet where she delivered seven healthy puppies at the BC SPCA's Kelowna animal centre.

Noelle and her puppies are now living amazing new lives.

The dog's new owner say she has been an amazing pet.

"She has been a great dog to have around and has been great seeing her adjust to normal dog life. We have been having lots of fun together and having many adventures together," the new owner said.

"She loves the snow, water has been a fun new thing we are exploring, been working on her socialization and manners, big fan of peanut butter kongs, enjoys hiking and getting dirty, loves cuddles, especially in the morning."

