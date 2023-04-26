Beaver rescued from Kelowna marsh doesn't survive despite surgery and care

Photo: Eva Hartmann Rescued beaver has since passed away.

A beaver rescued from Kelowna's waterfront earlier this month did not survive, despite the best efforts of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

The beaver was spotted and rescued in early April and underwent surgery to remove an abscess on its tail, but never recovered.

"It was overall not in good condition," says IWRS co-founder and president Eva Hartmann.

When the beaver was first spotted, it wasn't moving very much and Hartman now says they determined the animal was much older than first thought.

"It wasn't a healthy animal. Overall, I think there were multiple things going on and it wasn't medically fixable," added Hartmann.

When they examined the beaver's molars after it died, Hartmann says they determined the beaver was actually geriatric and in overall poor health.

Hartmann says if the animal hadn't been rescued and treated it would likely have suffered a slow and painful death right in Rotary Marsh Park.

"I mean, it does happen out there, this is the nature of things," she said.