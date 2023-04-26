Kelowna farmer says extensive flooding of Mission Creek becoming too common

Madison Erhardt

Farmer Ron McMillan says more needs to be done to protect people who live near Mission Creek in Kelowna ahead of the flooding season.

He says it's not a matter of if, but when and how much, his property gets flooded.

"It used to be ... every maybe five or six years. It is a natural thing to be here on the flood plain [and] to experience flooding. It's the degree that the floods are happening," McMillan said.

"When it covers 50 acres, that is unusual for us," he said, explaining a normal flood used to be five to 10 acres.

"But to see 50 acres like we did last year and a few years before that... that's what's making this more of a concern," he added.

With warmer temperatures forecast for later this week and recent spring rains, McMillan says he is waiting with bated breath.

"Overall looks like it will be a cooler spring, which means all of a sudden we have the potential where we get it really hot and then it will be just a quick melt and that's when we end up with a big flood event."

He wants the province and city to take charge in maintaining the creek.

"There is a lot of discussion between municipalities, especially in our case where we have orphaned dikes and the province and whoever touches them is the one that has to maintain them, so everybody sort of just doesn't touch them. We end up with this issue where there is a lot of just nothing happens."

He pointed to a large gravel bar that has formed under the KLO Mission Creek Bridge.

"We have had trees getting hung up on that gravel bar and then on the bridge last year. It seems like everybody is just... complacent and waiting for the bridge just to wash out."

The Regional District of Central Okanagan on Tuesday issued a notice urging property owners to dust off their flood plans and get prepared.

"Property owners are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect from possible flood damage," said the RDCO.

Dave Campbell with the BC River Forecast Centre says this weekend's warm weather, expected to hit 27 C in Kelowna, will transition the snowpacks.

He said the higher elevation snow in the 1,400 to 1,600 metre range have not started to melt yet.

"The term we call it is ripening, and that's the snowpack crystals starting to change and get ready to turn into a liquid state from solid. Up high that hasn't happened yet."

"The middle elevation... maybe more in that 1,200 metre rage, the snowpack has ripened [and] that is the area where we could see some pretty good response as we crank up the temperatures this weekend. Even two or three days is going to be enough that we expect to see a fair bit of water coming down."

Campbell says high elevation snowpack will not likely melt significantly for a few weeks. The next snow supply survey is due on May 9, but the April survey showed the Okanagan snowpack was deeper than normal.

The River Forecast Centre says rainfall plays a significant role in driving high flows, but the weather is hard to predict more than a few days out.