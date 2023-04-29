Graduating students featured in Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's spring concert

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Graduating high school students will take part in the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's upcoming spring concert.

Four graduating students will be in the spotlight during the first weekend of May for concerto performances as a part of their full program of symphonic works.

The featured soloists for the spring concert are trombonist Dryden Bennett, violinist Sophie Planchat, flutist Aiisha Rishi, and violinist Tyler Shea who will be performing music by Alexandre Guilmant, Earnest Bloch, Francois Devienne and Dmitry Kabalevsky.

The OSO says they "take great pride in these young musicians and are grateful for all they contributed during their years in the OSYO, it will be a bittersweet occasion as we mark the end of this part of their training, and they move on to new challenges and opportunities."

The spring concert will also include work by OSYO member Liam Moeskops, produced through this year’s Student Composition Program.

Tickets for all OSYO concerts can be purchased in advance through the OSO website or at the door. Adults pay $20, seniors pay $15 and student tickets cost $10.

There are three shows across the Okanagan to choose from, including: