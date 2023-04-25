Kelowna to use AI to speed up development approval process

Photo: City of Kelowna Example of City of Kelowna's new chatbot for permit process.

Amid a housing crisis, the City of Kelowna is looking at ways to speed up the development permit process by enlisting artificial intelligence and chatbots.

Kelowna staff in partnership with Microsoft have been developing an artificial intelligence chatbot that will be programmed to receive construction and renovation applications, analyze them for compliance, and one day issue permits.

"It's still in the development phase. So you don't know if it works or if it doesn't work. But it's an idea we've had for a while around here about how we could potentially use it and connect people with better information to begin with," says City of Kelowna divisional director for planning and development Ryan Smith.

The project started about a year and a half ago with a $429,458 grant from the provincial government's Ministry of Municipal Affairs. "We used a portion of that grant towards, a housing program for infill housing and the other portion was for this innovative chatbot project that we're partnering on with Microsoft," says Smith.

Artificial intelligence and chatbots are already in use at the Kelowna International Airport and the Glenmore Landfill but Smith expects this new variation to be more powerful, "but it's the same idea where you access planning and development related information through the chatbot, it might be general in nature, it might be property specific in nature."

For example, is a person with a home downtown wants to build a carriage house, the bot would be ableto provide requirements like setbacks and more.

Smith is hopeful the AI will be powerful enough to guide users through many of the permit steps and connect them with the correct processes.

"It'd be the sort of initial advice about 'what can I do on my property?' And then the follow-up would be how to connect with the city services to actually do that," he said.

Ultimately the hope is to save residents the drive to city hall, but Smith says there will always be humans involved in the process. He hopes the technology can evolve to the point where people can take pictures of something they've done in the process and that could be inspected and approved online.

"We've got inspectors who run flat out all the time, if they had to do one less inspection during the day, it means that they can do better quality inspections on all the others," says Smith.

As for AI taking quality jobs away from current city employees, Smith says there is plenty for everyone to do.

"I mean, we're one of the busiest planning and development teams in the country. So there's never going to be any shortage of work to do here.



"I don't think we're under any illusions that it's gonna change right away. But, we're not quite sure how far we could take it. So let's start along that journey and see what we can do with a better effort," Smith says.

To start, the bot will understand Kelowna's official community plan, zoning bylaws, setbacks, and lot particulars. The new system is expected to be up and running by late summer 2023. Smith says once the software has been implemented and tested it will be shared with other municipalities in B.C.

"I think there is a good chunk of our population that will take the option. It's not going to be 100%. If we got to maybe 30 or 40% of our inquiries being handled by the chatbot. That would be a win in my mind. If it's any more than that. I think that's a massive success," says Smith.