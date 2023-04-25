Nearly $8 million in tourism grants for projects in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: City of Kelowna The Island Stage at Waterfront Park in Kelowna.

Tourism infrastructure in Kelowna, Kamloops and at Silver Star in Vernon are getting financial injections as part of $50 million in tourism grants announced by the provincial government.

The province is pledging $999,868 for rejuvenation of the Island Stage at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park, $999,541 for the Kamloops All-Wheels Pump Track facility, and $774,850 for enhancement of the Silver Star Campground.

In total, the Thompson-Okanagan accounts for more than $7.9 million for 19 projects.

Some of the other regional grants are $500,000 for the first phase of the Boucherie Road Multi-use Pathway and $932,345 for the Upper Similkameen Indian Band for rehabilitation of the Hedley Mascot Mine. The City of Vernon has been granted $500,000 for the Becker Bike Park Trail, while $550,000 goes to the Town of Osoyoos for the construction of the 85th Street pedestrian plaza.

"The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery. By supporting Science World, we are ensuring families throughout B.C. and all our visitors can continue to create lifelong memories together."

The bulk of the funding announced by the government, $20 million of the $50 million, is being spent on Science World in Vancouver. It will include priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to its dome and other parts of the building. Updates will include new electrical energy efficiencies and other critical infrastructure upgrades.

"If you live in B.C., you have a couple special places you love to visit with family and friends. For my family, Science World is one of those spots," said Premier David Eby.

"If you're visiting B.C. you know how much there is to see - but all this doesn't happen by accident. That's why we're building a strong tourism sector where visitors can experience all our province has to offer and British Columbians can enjoy their favourite places as well as the benefits of a strong, diverse economy."

The full list of grants for the Thompson-Okanagan can be found here.