RCMP release surveillance images of suspect in Pandosy vandalism spree

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP are seeking this man after the windows of several businesses on Pandosy Street were damaged.

The Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance images of a suspect in a vandalism spree against businesses along Pandosy Street.

The windows of several commercial properties were scratched or etched with a sharp tool late last week, leaving what appears to be a "tag". Police say approximately 30 businesses were affected.

It is estimated the damage could add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

One business operator told Castanet most of the glass will have to be replaced.

"And it's every front window, right down the front of every building," he said, noting businesses to the north of Sopa Square were also hit.

"This is unacceptable and costly vandalism that can take a large financial toll on small businesses," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP. "Officers will conduct an extensive video canvass to try and identify who is responsible, and most importantly, charge them appropriately."

While they have obtained some security camera footage, the RCMP is asking other local businesses to check their footage in the late hours of April 20 to the early morning of April 22 for more evidence of the vandalism.

Anyone who has information or can help identify the suspect is asked to call (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21153.

Anyone else who may have been affected by the spree is also being asked to file a report with police.