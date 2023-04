Madison Erhardt

Cody Dilullo says he called The Kelowna Fire Department Monday night after a man set a dumpster on fire.

Dilullo says he witnessed a man putting stuff in the dumpster and setting it on fire.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

"There was a big smoke stack," Dilullo said.

The Kelowna Fire Department was on the scene putting out the blaze.

Castanet will have more details as they become available.