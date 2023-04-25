Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade expected to attract crowd of 5,000

Photo: File Photo A crowd of 5,000 or more is expected to attend the 2023 Vaisakhi Parade in Kelowna on Saturday, April 29.

Kelowna’s Vaisakhi Parade will be an extra special celebration this Saturday.

It’s the first time the community has held the colourful event since before the pandemic, and organizers are predicting one of the best turnouts ever.

“After three years of not doing it because of COVID, there was a huge turnout in Surrey, in Vancouver (last weekend). We are expecting not half a million but 5,000 I think,” says spokesman Paramjit Singh Patara.

The parade will begin and end at the Okanagan Sikh Temple at 1111 Rutland Road N.

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh is thrilled to see the parade return after such a long absence.

“It’s a good reflection of what Canada is, multicultural Canada. Because there are more than South Asians who walk in this parade. There are people from all different backgrounds.

“It really reflects the spirit of our country,” says Singh.

Food is a big part of Vaisakhi. Patara says businesses and residents will be serving food and drinks along the parade route.

“This is part of the Sikh religion is giving food away. Nobody goes hungry. That’s part of the faith,” he notes.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday. It is open to everyone.

It will follow a route down Sumac Road to Sycamore Road, onto Wallace Road to Ortt Road. It will then return through the gate of the Okanagan Sikh Temple.

Patara reminds those who will be coming to Rutland to be part of the Vaisakhi Parade that there will be no parking at the temple. However, shuttle buses will be available from the parking lots at Rutland Senior School and Rutland Middle School starting around 10 a.m.