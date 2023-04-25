Kelowna city council likes plans for new women's shelter

Photo: Contributed An artist's rendition of the proposed Now Canada Society women's shelter to be built on property at 2609-2611 Richter Street in Kelowna.

A proposed new women's shelter in the Pandosy area of Kelowna drew praise from Kelowna city councillors Monday afternoon, as they voted to approve the form and character of the new five-storey building.

The shelter, funded by BC Housing and to be operated by NOW Canada, was praised for not only for the services it will provide in housing women in need in the city but also for its contemporary look and the fact it will blend in with other buildings in the area.

“I am a strong supporter of this (project),” said Coun. Luke Stack. “They have done a good job of enhancing the street presence. It blends in to the community and that is what we want.”

Stack added it was nice to see more supportive housing going into the Pandosy area, and noted city councils of the past have been criticized for putting too much supportive housing in one area of the city, Rutland.

“This is a good example of distributing supportive housing in other parts of the city.”

Noting the need for the shelter in Kelowna, Coun. Loyal Wooldridge called the development “a good news story,” adding he was happy to see the building would contain accessible suites for residents in wheelchairs as well as providing a continuum of care for residents.

Couns. Gord Lovegrove and Ron Cannan both said they would have liked to have seen the building at six stories instead of five, to take advantage of the maximum height allowed in the area. That would have provided even more supportive housing beds.

But staff noted a sixth storey would have required a parking variance and the proposal was sent to council without the need for any variances, something that will allow for faster approval.

The building is slated for a property at 2609 to 2611 Richter Street. The design is described as “contemporary in style with a modern appearance.”

Stepped back on both sides above the second storey to reduce the massing impact on adjacent properties, the proposed building’s parking will be accessed from the rear lane and is the primary component of the first floor. Shelter services will be located on the second floor and supportive housing units on floors three through five. There will also be social gathering spaces, such s lounges and a communal kitchen.

Lovegrove noted the extensive use of solar panels on the roof of the building saying he was happy to see B.C. Housing leading by example when it came to energy efficiency.

“(This project) does tick all the boxes,” he said.