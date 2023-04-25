Heat in the forecast should help growers after another slow start to spring

Cindy White

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 25 degrees later this week and the warm weather is coming just in time for local growers.

Most crops are 10 days to two weeks behind a typical year because of the cool spring. It’s the second year in a row that producers in the valley are off to a slow start.

“This year, I would say we are probably a week to 10 days later than last year, but last year was not an early year either,” says Alan Gatzke of Gatke Orchard in Lake Country.

He says some crops, like asparagus, are even further behind.

There is an upside to the slow warm-up. Gatzke notes that it has allowed fruit trees to gradually come into bud instead of being shocked by big swings in temperature and a late unexpected frost like last spring.

It’s not just the unpredictability of the weather, it’s the frequency of extreme events that have producers on guard.

“The high highs and the low lows, it’s a bit scary but I try not to focus too much on it,” explains Jennay Oliver, owner of Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna. “Because you can’t control it. You just, kind of, get to the end of it and see what you have left.”

Gatzke says some producers are protecting high-value crops, like cherries, by using wind machines, helicopters and even a new form of heater to prevent losses.

Unlike those with just one or two crops, being diversified has helped farms like Gatzke’s and Paynter’s weather the climate change storm.

“We have over 95 different types and varieties of fruits and vegetables. Because we have so many different crops, we can have a complete failure of one or two and it’s OK, because we’ll have all these other crops to kind of back us up,” points out Oliver.

Both markets expect to open on time later this spring if not even a bit earlier than normal this year to meet the growing demand for locally produced food.