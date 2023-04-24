Kelowna passes budget with 3.78% property tax increase

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna city council gave final approval Monday to its 2023 budget, which includes a 3.78 per cent property tax increase.

The average residential property tax bill in the city will be going up by $86.42 per year.

Included in the 3.78 per cent increase is a one per cent public safety levy to fund the addition of six new RCMP members, four firefighters and four bylaw officers.

“Each year, staff and Council are tasked with balancing the community’s interest in maintaining existing levels of services while planning for significant infrastructure needs,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

“Building economic resiliency into our financial management and business practices has enabled us to respond to the external economic pressures while keeping the tax rate as low as possible.”

Of every dollar collected in city taxes, 34 cents is spent on community safety, 33 cents on infrastructure and 13 cents on the fire department.

New investments in the budget this year include $22 million in water, wastewater, and stormwater protection projects and $31 million in parks and public spaces infrastructure projects.

Kelowna’s tax bill, which will be distributed in late May, includes other levies the city collects on behalf of the Province, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Okanagan Library, and BC Assessment Authority.

Property taxes are due by July 4 and there is a legislated, non-discretionary penalty of 10 per cent for late payments. In addition to cash, cheque, debit and online banking, property tax payments can also be made this year through credit card.

Property owners are reminded that the Homeowner Grant program is now provided through the Province of BC. To apply for a retroactive or new grant visit www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant.