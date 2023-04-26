Kelowna to celebrate 8th annual Neighbour Day

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s eighth annual Neighbour Day is coming up on May 7.

The city is encouraging residents to celebrate the day by meeting new neighbours, holding a get-together or performing an act of neighbourliness.

“Whether the gesture is big or small, acts of neighbourliness can have a big impact on our neighbourhoods,” said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator. “

Neighbour Day offers the perfect opportunity to connect with those that live around you. Knowing your neighbours helps decrease social isolation, increase feelings of safety, and provide opportunities to have fun with others.”

A $100 gift card is up for grabs for those who share with the city how they plan on celebrating the day.

All registrants will receive a Neighbour Day celebration package that includes 'Strong Neighbourhoods' swag and resources to connect neighbours.

Register your Neighbour Day plans at kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.