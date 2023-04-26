BC SPCA: What to do if you see a coyote

Madison Erhardt

A coyote was spotted out for a stroll on a Kelowna's McBride Road on Tuesday.

Homeowner JB says he was surprised to see the animal in such a busy area, just south of Springfield Road.

"It was like he owned the place. We have never seen a coyote in our neighbourhood. We have seen bears, and deer, but not a coyote."

Coyotes can be found throughout most of B.C., and it is common to spot them in rural, suburban and even urban settings.

The SPCA says coyotes are generally not interested in engaging with humans – and it is important to keep it this way. You can help prevent conflicts by respecting their space and being a responsible pet guardian.

If you are approached by a coyote:

Make yourself big and loud. Wave your arms in the air, wave a stick, stomp your feet and yell, “Go away!”

Pick up small children and pets and do not let them chase coyotes and other wildlife.

Do not run away. Maintain eye contact, keep making yourself big and loud, and slowly move away.

Report aggressive or threatening coyote encounters by calling the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Prevent problems with coyotes

Never feed them. If a coyote grows accustomed to being fed by humans, they will lose their fear of people, which can lead to unwanted conflicts and aggression.

Manage rodent attractants like seed from bird feeders and fallen fruit so coyotes are not drawn to your property; voles, mice, rats and squirrels make up the majority of a coyote’s diet.

Keep garbage cans and compost bins clean and secured. In addition to preying on rodents, coyotes are scavengers who will take advantage of any available food sources.

Keep your dog on leash when out walking, and never let your dog interact with or chase a coyote.

Be extra vigilant in areas coyotes frequent – near golf courses, the edges of parks with overgrown vegetation or fields with tall grasses.

Keep cats indoors, and monitor pets and small children outside.

Spay and neuter your pets. Coyotes are attracted to, and can mate with, unspayed or unneutered dogs.

For more information, click here.