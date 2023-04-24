Earth Day vandalism forces removal of mature willow tree in Kelowna park

Photo: Rob Gibson The park and tree remains behind construction fences.

Kelowna officials are searching for the people who celebrated Earth Day by setting fire to a large, mature willow tree in the city's newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue.

City of Kelowna urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson says that while the tree is alive for now, the fire damaged the root system.

"So it's not at risk of imminent failure, but we will have to remove it. Because the damage will kill the tree."

Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the roots of the tree on April 22 at 1:38 p.m.

"It's really unfortunate, particularly given that it's right on what we call the foreshore there because it protects against erosion and it was a nice addition to the new boardwalk that's gone into the area," said Bergeson.

The park where the tree was located is still an active construction site and was fenced off on Saturday.

“I didn’t think this needed to be said, but trees like this one deliver a lot of value for our community. They offer shade and beauty, they benefit the urban ecosystem and provide habitat for birds and other wildlife,” Bergeson said.

“It’s a significant loss and it’s especially frustrating because we’ve seen a number of similar incidents involving trees in recent months. We can replant, of course, but it will take years for a new tree to become established.”

Bergeson says the city will need to invest significant resources to remove the damaged tree and restore the site.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the incident and is looking for those responsible for the act of vandalism. Officials are urging residents to come forward with any information they might have.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21426.