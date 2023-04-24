Over 70 warning tickets handed out during 'slow down and move over' awareness campaign in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna RCMP and BCAA are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching stopped vehicles displaying flashing lights.

Police and BCAA were out on Highway 97 at Ellison Lake Monday morning educating drivers about the law and the dangers of not abiding by it.

"Today we have handed out upwards of 70 warnings to drivers just reminding them of the law, so that is concerning the amount that do not know," said Const. Mike Gauthier.

In British Columbia, motorists are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

The law requires motorists to slow their speeds to 70 km/h while in an 80 km/h or over zone or drop to 40 km/h when in an under 80 km/h zone. If travelling on a two-lane road, the driver must also change lanes.

Failing to do so results in a $173 ticket and three points under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Dave Weloy, BCAA's senior manager, says Monday's event is all about safety.

"What we are hearing is 'I didn't know, I wasn't clear on the law, and 'I'm sorry.' It's really an education piece for them today and we hope they take it home to their family and friends and share this message."