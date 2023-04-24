Vandal does tens of thousands of dollars in damage to Pandosy businesses

Photo: Contributed A vandal scratched the front windows of several businesses in and near Sopa Square on Pandosy Street in Kelowna on Friday morning.

A vandal has caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the windows of businesses along Pandosy Street.

Several businesses in the Sopa Square area near the intersection of Pandosy and K.L.O Road arrived at work Friday morning to find deep scratches etched onto their storefront windows.

“These windows, they all need to be replaced now… it's the same as busting them,” said a local business owner, adding it appears a sharp piece of metal or a rock was used.

He said many businesses will likely be forced to replace the windows out of pocket rather than getting insurance involved and impacting their premiums.

The businesses owner, who is staying anonymous to avoid being targeted by the suspect, says they have never had to deal with vandalism in the Pandosy area before. This vandal was particularly brazen by targeting a busy street.

“And it's every front window, right down the front of every building,” he said, noting businesses to the north of Sopa Square were also hit.

Surveillance cameras caught the vandal in the act at 4 a.m. on Friday.

The Kelowna RCMP says they are preparing a news release on the incident.