Man arrested after another man falls from second floor of Kelowna apartment

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police officers investigate at 1770 Abbott Street Sunday morning.

A man is in critical condition after falling from the second floor of a Kelowna apartment building on Saturday morning.

A police news release says officers were called to the apartment building at 1770 Abbott Street at 7 a.m.

RCMP arrived to find an unconscious man on the ground with severe injuries.

Officers started first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the victim to hospital where he remains.

Mounties arrested one man at the scene. Crime scene tape remained up at the building until Sunday afternoon.

“This was a disturbing situation for residents and police officers alike,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, say police.

If you witnessed this event or have any video of this area and have not yet spoken with a police officer, contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-21366.